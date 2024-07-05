Ex-Fort Lauderdale city manager accused of misconduct and lying about living in city

A former city manager for Fort Lauderdale is accused of misconduct and lying about living in the city.

The Broward Office of the Inspector General announced Friday that Gregorio "Greg" Chavarria engaged in misconduct by not living in the city during his term as city manager, which ran from July 23, 2022 to June 1, 2024.

The city's charter requires the city manager to reside in Fort Lauderdale during their term of office.

Investigators determined Chavarria and his wife bought a condo in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 31, 2022, about three months into his term, but didn't appear to reside there. They sold the condo about four months later, investigators found.

"As his ownership of the condominium accounted for less than four months of his 22-month term of office, and the city charter does not exempt those who make a good faith effort to comply with this requirement, the claimed residence at the condominium he purchased in the City did not affect our misconduct findings," the Office of Inspector General said in a statement.

The investigation also found that Chavarria also falsely swore to another Fort Lauderdale address as being his legal residence when he changed his address on his driver's license with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The Office of Inspector General said they're referring the matter to the Broward State Attorney's Office.