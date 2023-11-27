Ex Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez says he's running for sheriff as criminal trial gets pushed to 2024

Former Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez appeared for a hearing Monday on the eve of his scheduled trial.

Martinez surrendered to police last year to face unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation charges.

Records show Martinez accepted three $5,000 payments from the supermarket owner in exchange for his assistance with the fees and fines, as well as his help in drafting legislation amending an ordinance to allow one storage container on properties under 10 acres.

Embattled Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis following Martinez's arrest last month on corruption charges. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports

On Monday, prosecutors filed an amended charging document that now included how Martinez allegedly sought the assistance of someone for a loan.

Records show prosecutors added "assistance in obtaining in loan," a phrase defense attorneys deprives Martinez of due process fairness.

“There is no change of facts in this case. There is no new evidence. There is no change of discovery,” said prosecutor Tim Vandergiesen.

Vandergiesen said the update was only a clarification.

Benedict Kuehne, an attorney representing Martinez, objected to the update.

“State's case is falling apart. So what do they do? They try to resuscitate it by adding some more totally innocent conduct," Kuehne said.

Kuehne requested and Judge Lody Jean granted the trial to be pushed back. A date will be picked in January.

Martinez is hoping a panel of six jurors find him innocent so he can continue his political aspirations.

“The entire timing of this prosecution was based on Joe Martinez being the inevitable candidate for sheriff,” Kuehne said.

Martinez told NBC6 he plans to run for Miami-Dade County Sheriff in 2024.

"We are working to make sure he’s found not guilty to make sure there is no blemish on his impeccable mega career as a decorated police officer," Kuehne said.

Martinez has not filed the official paperwork to run for sheriff.