Ex-office aide at Miami-Dade high school accused of inappropriate conduct with student

A former office aide at a high school in Miami-Dade was arrested after she was accused of inappropriate conduct with a teen student.

Vanessa Vigil, 35, was arrested Wednesday on charges of offenses against a student by an authority figure and five counts of battery, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Vanessa Vigil

According to the report, Vigil made advances toward the 16-year-old while she was working at Miami Killian Senior High School.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The teen said he met Vigil in September and for weeks she "had been very flirtatious with him by asking for his telephone number and calling him handsome," the report said.

At one point, the teen said Vigil started touching him and telling him she loved him, the report said.

The teen said Vigil inappropriately touch him on five occasions against his will, and after one of the incidents, said he had a panic attack, the report said.

One incident was caught on school surveillance footage and corroborated the teen's statement, the report said.

Vigil "knowingly and intentionally used her position of employment to solicit and pursue a relationship romantic in nature with the victim," the report said.

When Vigil was interviewed by investigators, she denied the allegations and said the teen was the one who was flirting with her and called her pretty, the report said.

Vigil was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.