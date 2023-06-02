Ex-Student Files Complaint Alleging Racial Discrimination at MAST Academy

The Miami-Dade County School District is investigating after a graduating senior leveled accusations of racism against two faculty members at MAST Academy.

The student, Aniyah Upshaw, claims she was repeatedly singled out and racially discriminated against so badly on campus that she began to feel physically ill, and that by filing a complaint she is putting everyone involved on notice.

"They just do not care, and it's very unfortunate that we have to face this," Upshaw said at a news conference Friday. "Students that have reported cases of racism going on within the school, they have been bullied and they have been constantly harassed on a day-to-day basis, and no one should have to go through that."

A civil rights complaint was filed on behalf of Upshaw with the Office of Civil Rights Compliance for the Miami-Dade School Board.

According to the complaint, Upshaw, a recent graduate of the school, claimed one teacher would single her out in front of the class.

"He would say, 'You know all about 'angry Black women' and that they don't mess around, and look to me, the only Black student, for confirmation," the student said in the complaint. "This was a math class, and none of these discussions related to the subject matter or learning environment."

Upshaw said in one instance, her assistant principal allegedly told her that what she was wearing was out of dress code, and that it looked like she was going to a club.

"I was wearing a long sleeve shirt and sweatpants, what club am I going to?" Upshaw said.

Civil Rights Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson filed the complaint on behalf of Upshaw. Robinson referred to the allegations as disturbing and ironic, considering the school's founding history as a space to help increase the number of students of color in marine sciences.

"The daily behaviors do in fact create harm, it's the death of a thousand cuts," Robinson said.

The family of the student said their goal is to create a safe learning environment for current and future Black students.

The Miami-Dade School Board released a brief statement on the complaint Friday.

"Since this is a pending Civil Rights Compliance complaint that is under investigation by the District, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time," the statement read.