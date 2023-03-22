Ex-Wives Testify in Presidente Supermarkets Co-Founder Manuel Marin's Murder-for-Hire Trial

Two women on opposite sides of a love affair testified Wednesday in the trial of Manuel Marin, the co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets.

Marin is accused of organizing the killing and murdering Camilo Salazar, who had a secret affair with his then-wife, Jenny Marin.

Jenny Marin testified about her secret affair, which began around 2008 and ended in 2011, the year Salazar was killed.

At some point in the marriage, Manuel Marin found out about Camilo and urged Jenny Marin to stop seeing him.

Jenny Marin found it hard to have meaningful conversations with her then-husband because of the language barrier. She explained they both communicated in Spanish, but often exchanged words that had different meanings because she is Colombian and Manuel is Cuban. A communication problem, she said, caused the marriage to deteriorate.

Daisy Holcome also took the stand on Wednesday to tell the jury about the day her husband went missing. Salazar dropped off their newborn baby girl at Holcombe’s office because it was her turn to babysit.

“Then he said, 'I will see you soon,' Holcombe said.

She said Salazar gave her a kiss goodbye and that was the last time she or anybody else saw him.

Salazar’s car was found near the office. He was missing. A police report was later filed.

Eventually, the body was identified with a slit throat, tied hands, and severe burns in the groin area.

Manuel Marin's attorney expressed Marin was upset Salazar and his wife were having an affair, but said it would be out of character for him to hurt the victim.

The trial continues on Thursday.