Excessive Heat Warning issued for Miami-Dade County as feels like temps expected to hit 112 degrees

It’s been hot and humid all month long and your Friday will feel even steamier.

We are under heat advisories and even an Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade County. This calls for highs in the mid-90s and feels like numbers hitting 112 degrees!

We will see some afternoon relief with some showers and storms. It’s a good way to cool, down but watch the roadways out there as isolated flooding could occur.

Rain chances dip a bit this weekend as a plume of Saharan dust rolls in.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The hazy skies and southwest winds could push temperatures even a couple degrees higher.

The heat advisories are in effect through the weekend and I wouldn’t be surprised if the same is done for the excessive heat warnings.