EXCLUSIVE: Trump leads Harris in Florida, new poll shows

Former President Donald Trump leads by six points in a match-up against Vice President Kamala Harris in Florida, according to a statewide poll published Sunday.

The poll, which was conducted by Mason-Dixon for NBC6 and Telemundo 51, took a sample from 625 registered voters from October 1 through 4.

If the election were held today, 49 percent of those surveyed said they would vote for Trump, while 43 percent said they would vote for Harris. Six percent remained undecided.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The economy continues to be top of mind for Floridians, the poll showed.

When asked which issue was the most influential in deciding their vote for president, 32 percent picked the economy; 15 percent said protecting U.S. democracy; immigration came in third place with 14 percent and abortion came in fifth place.

When asked to rate the country’s current economic conditions, 54 percent of those who participated in the poll rated it as poor.

When compared to four years ago, the statewide poll showed 44 percent of Floridians believe they’re currently worse off when it comes to their personal financial situation.

Those who participated were also asked which presidential candidate would better handle the economy and 54 percent of respondents said Trump would do a better job.

On immigration, Trump also beat Harris 55 to 42 percent.

Harris did better on the issue of abortion. Half of those polled thought she would do a better job handling the controversial issue.

On the race for the Senate, incumbent Republican Rick Scott is ahead by seven points against Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The poll shows 48 percent of Florida voters favor reelecting Scott for a second term in the Senate, while 41 percent are inclined to vote for Mucarsel-Powell. Nine percent are still undecided.

The poll took a closer look at the Florida amendments, particularly Amendments 3 and 4, which address marijuana and abortion respectively.

If passed, Amendment 3 would amend the state constitution to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older. Individuals would be allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana for personal use.

When asked if they support legalizing recreational marijuana, 58 percent of those who participated in the poll said yes. While 35 percent said no. Seven percent remained undecided.

If approved, Amendment 4 would amend the state constitution to provide that no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability. It also provides for abortion when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.

Of those polled, 61 percent said they supported Amendment 4, while 33 percent opposed it. Six percent remained undecided.

In order to pass, amendments have to get 60 percent approval from voters.