EXPLAINER: Why King Tides Aren't Expected to be As Bad in 2021 Across South Florida

The week-long window starts Tuesday and some cities are asking residents to be prepared

By John Morales and NBC 6

It's a yearly occurrence that has costal cities across Miami-Dade and Broward counties worried: the annual King Tide flooding that sends water into city streets.

But, forecasters are saying the tides in 2021 could end up not being as bad as years past.

The Florida Current’s transport is running relatively high right now while the lunar nodal cycle (the lunar orbit is on a different plane than Earth’s orbit around the Sun) is suppressing gravitational pull right now.

“During the most rapid downward phase of the lunar nodal cycle – like we’re in right now – we have a bit of a reprieve in the observed rate of sea level rise, all other things being equal," said Brian McNoldy from the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.

So, unless we get a strong onshore flow, I don’t think we’ll see much more than the usual boat ramp and dock floods. Getting water onto the streets like in other years is going to be harder in 2021.

King Tide will return October 20th and 21st along with November 3rd-9th.

