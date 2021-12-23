Extended Mall Hours for Last Minute Shoppers and Long Lines for Christmas Eve Pigs

Nothing says the holidays like some retail therapy. Procrastinators flocked to Dolphin and other malls in South Florida for the final shopping rush before Christmas.

“Last minute shopping for the family and the kids. With everybody trying to avoid Covid, waiting until the last minute to go out and get the gifts for the boys and girls of our family. We came early to avoid the big crowds because as it gets later in the day it’s gonna get a lot more busy,” last minute shopper Frank Andreu said.

Dolphin Mall is extending their hours to meet the demand.

On Thursday, December 23 they’re open until 11 p.m. and on Christmas Eve they’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some families are going above and beyond to get those hard to find gifts.

“We have a kid that has given us the craziest list of stuff to buy, so we’re going all over Miami to try and get it all done as early as possible in the day,” shopper Desiree Andreu said.

After you’re done buying presents—you can also pick up a pig.

People lined up for blocks at Matadera Cabrera in Hialeah to pick up their holiday swines for dinner.

You can even buy your ingredients on the way, like charcoal for the caja china.

Not everyone is a fan, though, as animal rights groups made their voices heard outside in opposition.

Covid may make things different at this year’s holiday gatherings but one tradition continues for some. Lechón for Noche Buena.

“It’s a tradition that we have since I was a little kid in Cuba and we still do it here in Miami,” said Jesus, who was getting his pig for Noche Buena.