Fake Rideshare Driver Facing Kidnapping, Sex Assault Charges in Florida Keys: Sheriff

A Florida Keys man is facing charges after authorities said he sexually assaulted a woman he picked up while posing as a rideshare driver.

Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira, 32, was arrested Thursday on charges including sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and indecent exposure, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the 45-year-old victim said she'd been drinking in the 200 block of Duval Street in Key West when she attempted to get a rideshare to bring her home around 1 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman, who'd never used the phone app before, said a silver SUV approached and she got in after the driver, Teixeira, stated he was with the rideshare company, authorities said.

During the ride, Teixeira exposed himself and repeatedly asked the woman to touch him, but the woman repeatedly rebuked him, officials said.

Teixeira tried to pull the woman's dress up, grabbed her wrist, and put his hands on her legs as she pleaded with him to stop and let her out of the SUV, which he declined to do at first until he eventually dropped her off at her home, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies later found a silver SUV, identified the driver as Teixeira and learned that though Teixeira had a rideshare company’s logo on his SUV, he was not working for the company, the sheriff's office said.

The victim also identified Teixeira as the suspect, officials said.

Teixeira, of Stock Island, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.