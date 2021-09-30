Family, BSO Pleading for Help to Find Hit-and-Run Driver in Fort Lauderdale Crash

The family of a man critically injured in a September 15th hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale is asking for the public's help to find the driver involved.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators say the crash took place just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of State Road 7, when the victim was trying to cross the southbound lanes.

He was struck by a Range Rover, described as being either a white or silver vehicle made between 2014 and 2017. The car fled the scene by turning eastbound on Southwest 19th Street.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Officials did not release his identity at this time.

Family members and BSO detectives will speak Thursday morning with members of the media. Detectives say the car involved most likely has front end damage as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.