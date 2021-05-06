Family Demands Justice After Bicyclist Killed by Maserati Driver

Family members of 38-year-old Baltazar Terraza held a vigil Thursday, demanding justice for his death after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Terraza was riding his bicycle eastbound near SW 173rd Avenue and SW 200th Street in Miami when he was struck by a 2018 Maserati.

The Maserati did not stay at the scene of the crash and drove about one half mile away before he stopped, according to FHP.

An attorney for the family says the owner of the car, who was brought back to the scene has not admitted to being the driver of the car at the time of the crash.