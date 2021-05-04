Maserati Driver Fled After Fatally Hitting Bicyclist in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

A Maserati driver who fled after fatally hitting a bicyclist in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning has been found, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the bicyclist was heading eastbound on Southwest 200th Street near Southwest 172nd Avenue when he was struck by the Maserati around 7 a.m.

The bicyclist was killed at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Officials said the driver of the Maserati fled the scene but was found a short time later about a half-mile from the scene of the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.