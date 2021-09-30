Family Desperate to Find Broward Man Who Disappeared 2 Weeks Ago

A South Florida family issued a desperate plea Thursday for a 23-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Jaytwan McNeal was last seen at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at his residence located at 101 NE 41st St. in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

In a news conference 10 days later, family members made an urgent plea for help. No one has seen or heard from McNeal, and he even left his cellphone and wallet behind.

"If you know, please say something. To mothers, stay in contact with your kids, because it hurts not knowing what they have going on or where they are," said Bridgette Simpkins. "Please talk to your kids. Get more involved in their lives 'cause it’s just not right."

McNeal works as a sales rep at a travel agency and co-workers say he’s never missed a day of work. He also never came to pick up his paycheck.

McNeal is approximately 5-foot-7, weighs around 140 pounds, and has a tattoo of the letters “KB” on the front side of his neck. He has long dreads but usually wears his hair pulled back in a nylon cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detectives Elaine Seedig or Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4553 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.