Family, Friends Mourn Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Miami Beach

Family members and friends are mourning an aspiring fashion designer and photographer who was found stabbed to death in Miami Beach.

Delfina Pan, 28, was found stabbed to death Monday night.

Pan, who was from Argentina, had been living with a childhood friend at an apartment near 73rd Street and Harding Avenue, and had been working at a local restaurant, Kansas Bar & Grill.

Miami Beach Police have released few details on the stabbing, only confirming that it happened at 7330 Harding Avenue and that a man was also stabbed.

INVESTIGATION: At 6:24 p.m., MBPD responded to a call of a stabbing at 7330 Harding Ave. Officers arrived and located a male and female with apparent stab wounds. Both have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Preliminary info suggests this incident is domestic related. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 30, 2021

One neighbor said they saw a man on the ground at the scene stabbing himself, and multiple witnesses said the suspect had been waiting for Pan to return home.

In a phone interview, Pan's brother said the man who stabbed her had grown obsessed with her.

The man was reportedly at a local hospital, where his exact condition was unknown.

Loved ones held a memorial service for Pan on Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

“I feel horrible about it, I figured the least I could do is come pay my respects," neighbor Matessa Dormin said.