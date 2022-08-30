Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash

The family of a woman who died in a crash in Oakland Park opened up about their loss and about the teens who are now in juvenile detention, facing multiple charges.

Loved ones said Maria Tellez, 35, was killed when a 13-year-old and 15-year-old escaping police crashed into her car Sunday morning.

On Tuesday evening, Tellez's 13-year-old son, Mikey, answered questions about his mom’s death that no young person should ever have to address.

“It was the times the whole family had fun, like going to the swap shop, the beach, the pool. It was nice," he said.

Mikey candidly admitted he doesn’t know how to handle it.

“I'm not really sure," he said. "Just trying to get myself together with myself."

Tellez also leaves behind two daughters, 12 and 15.

The oldest Samantha said when she first found out her mother died, she thought it was a bad dream.

Now, she is starting to process that her mother won't get to see her live the dreams she wants to achieve.

“She won't be able to see me graduate ... me getting my first professional job, me getting married," Samantha said.

Tellez was killed and six other people were rushed to the hospital after the pair of teen suspects fleeing from police in a stolen car caused a multi-vehicle crash.

Surveillance video showed the pair running from the wreck. The 15-year-old faces charges including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding with serious injury or death, and resisting an officer without violence. The 13-year-old is facing misdemeanor charges. They appeared in juvenile court Monday.

Tellez's family said the teens should be charged as adults.

“They are criminals. I don't want my sister's death going unpunished," said Emily Freia, Tellez’s sister. "I want justice for my sister and justice for my nieces and nephews. I don't care whatever I have to do, I will make sure these kids get charged as an adult."