New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized.

The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.

The incident began with a burglary at a home in Fort Lauderdale earlier in the morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the victims were asleep in their home in the 2500 block of Mercedes Drive when some suspects entered the home and stole two vehicles.

One of the stolen vehicles, a white Mercedes sedan, was located by officers just before 5 a.m. along the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

According to police, the Mercedes fled before it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard.

A woman was killed as a result and several other people were hospitalized.

Both teens were captured a short time after fleeing the scene.

The 15-year-old faces charges including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding with serious injury or death, and resisting an officer without violence. The 13-year-old is facing misdemeanor charges.

Both teens appeared in juvenile court Monday where it was learned the 15-year-old is already on probation for two other cases, and the 13-year-old has 25 open court cases.

The teens are due back in court early next month.