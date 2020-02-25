Family of Woman Slain on Coral Springs Driveway Speaks Out

After prosecutors lowered the charges of a woman who was accused of a killing in Coral Springs, the victim's family said Tuesday that they're worried she will bond out.

A second-degree murder charge for 51-year-old Yvonne Serrano was reduced to manslaughter back in December for the killing of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares. Serrano also faces two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Daniela Tabares' mother, Isabel Christina Tabares, said Tuesday from their Coral Springs home that it gets tougher every day without her daughter.

Daniela Tabares was found dead in the driveway of her Coral Springs home back in November. Detectives said she and Serrano had gone out with a group of friends from their gym to see a movie, and surveillance footage showed the pair together at a restaurant about an hour before Tabares was killed.

Police said Serrano shot the 21-year-old in the head and called 911 and pretended she didn't know her. She is also accused of deleting surveillance footage and washing blood from her clothes.

After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors decided to reduce Serrano's charges.

Isabel Tabares questioned the decision, asking why Serrano is given the chance to possibly bond out while her daughter will never be able to come home again.

Her family plans to protest next Wednesday at the Broward courthouse during Serrano's next hearing.