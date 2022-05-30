Family Pleads for Answers 6 Years After Doral Mom and Daughter Disappeared

Family members are still searching for answers six years after a South Florida mother and her young daughter vanished without a trace.

Liliana Moreno and her daughter Daniela were last seen on May 30, 2016, in or near the Home Depot on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah. At the time of their disappearance, Liliana was 41 years old and Daniella was 8 years old. They haven't been heard from since.

Following their disappearance, detectives searched their home in Doral and found a number of personal belongings and unfinished meal preparations, indicating that Liliana planned to return.

Law enforcement has not ruled out foul play.

Liliana's brother, Eduardo Moreno, said he knows the person of interest is still out there. Following the disappearance, investigators have pointed to Gustavo Castaño, Liliana's ex and Daniela's father, as a person of interest.

But so far, investigators don't have enough information to make an arrest. He was questioned by detectives but never charged.

Detectives say Castaño went to pick them up and the couple got into an argument. Castaño told detectives he dropped the two off on Turnpike Avenue.

Liliana (r) and Daniela Moreno, a mother and daughter, went missing on 5/30/2016. FBI reward: $25K for information leading to their whereabouts. https://t.co/MdCGbZdcZ1 pic.twitter.com/09E9CfBlJW — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) June 1, 2021

Eduardo Moreno and other family members gathered outside Gustavo Castaño's home Monday, where they said they're not giving up the search.

"We would like to know what happened with them," Edurado Moreno said. "I still have the hope for my niece and my sister, more my niece because she right now is a lady, a young lady, so we want to know what happened to them."

The FBI Miami Division announced a $25,000 reward last year for more information in the disappearance of Moreno and her daughter.

Anyone with information on the disappearance can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.