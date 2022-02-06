Family Says 14-Year-Old Shot in Homestead Apartment Complex

Family members say a 14-year-old boy was shot while playing with a handgun at an apartment complex in Homestead.

The incident occurred Sunday at 812 East Mowry Drive.

Police have yet to confirm the shooting but family members say a group of four teenagers aged 14-18 were playing with a 35mm handgun when one of the boys was shot in the lower abdomen.

The family says the boy who was shot was taken to the hospital by an ambulance and is expected to be ok.

Family members said they do not know whose handgun the teens were playing with or how they got it.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots and were surprised to learn what happened.

"I came outside. I heard the ambulance. I got scared," a neighbor who did not want to be named said. "This is a quiet complex. This stuff doesn’t happen. It just freaks you out that this happens to your kids, which is very sad these days how people play with guns and they don’t know what they’re getting selves into."