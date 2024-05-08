Family seeks justice after woman killed in hit-and-run in Miami

Family members are seeking justice after a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Miami.

A vigil was held Wednesday night to remember the life of 62-year-old Mary Ruth Jackson, a mother and grandmother.

Miami Police said Jackson was found unresponsive Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle near Northwest 7th Avenue and 47th Terrace.

Surveillance video showed Jackson crossing the street with her bicycle as she's hit by a white pickup truck, whose driver kept going.

Jackson was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the vheicle involved was found a few blocks away. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

"He left me without a mom. It’s Mother’s Day. She’s the rock. I don’t know what I’m gonna do without her," daughter Sabrina Jackson said.