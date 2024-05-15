Miami

Family seeks justice for mother and son's tragic deaths that happened two decades apart

By Maria Fernanda Toledo and Niko Clemmons

Tragedy revisited a family after one of their loved ones was fatally shot in a Wynwood parking lot, 21 years after the unsolved murder of his mother in Miami Gardens.

Demarco Harris, 24, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries after being discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at 3500 North Miami Avenue on May 9 by police.

Since his death, Miami Police have arrested two individuals for accessory to the crime, but the shooter remains at large.

In a heartfelt plea to the community, Harris's aunt spoke to NBC6, urging assistance in locating her nephew's killer.

Sadly, this isn't the family's first encounter with such sorrow. Harris was just 3-years-old when his mother was fatally stabbed in Miami Gardens on May 3rd, 2003. The perpetrator of her murder was never brought to justice, leaving the family haunted by the fear of a recurring tragedy.

"We don't want to go another 20 years not knowing," said Nakai Kelly in an interview with NBC6 reporter Niko Clemmons. "Hopefully we have a better chance at finding his killer."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them pay for funeral costs. To donate, click here.

