Family Without Home after Hialeah House Fire

The family says they have no other relatives in the area and are trying to figure out where they will spend the night

A family of eight says they have nowhere to go after their Hialeah home was burned beyond recognition Saturday morning.

Neighbors came to the rescue while the flames engulfed the building - helping one of the teenagers climb over a fence to escape the fire.

Those same neighbors later pulled down the fence to free the rest of the family, which included an elderly person and three other children.

"The flame was so quick, and the smoke, a lot of smoke. Dark. We couldn't even see," Jose Ramos says. He was the only family member who sustained an injury - a minor cut to the leg.

The Ramos-Espinosa family says they have no other relatives in the area and are trying to figure out where they will spend the night.

"We need help. We need a place to live and to pay rent because we are a big family," Jose says.

The family has created a GoFundMe where people can donate and help get them back on their feet.

