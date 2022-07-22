Fatal Crash Closes Southbound Lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade

An early morning fatal crash Friday in Miami-Dade closed all lanes of a major roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 103rd Street.

FHP confirmed the crash involved a fatality, but did not give details on how many vehicles were involved or other injuries.

All lanes were closed starting at Northwest 125nd Street and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour.

