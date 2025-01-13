Miami-Dade County

Woman ejected and killed in tractor-trailer crash on the Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Florida Highway Patrol officials said one tractor-trailer collided with a black Nissan sedan and then another tractor-trailer

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash involving two tractor-trailers and another vehicle left a woman dead and was causing major traffic delays on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade on Monday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange near Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said one tractor-trailer collided with a black Nissan sedan and then another tractor-trailer.

A woman who was a passenger in one of the tractor-trailers was ejected from the cab and landed on the roadway, officials said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed damaged two tractor-trailers at the scene along with the other damaged vehicle. A yellow tarp could also be seen covering the body.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't released.

The driver of the Nissan was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed in the area while the crash was investigated. Two of the lanes were later reopened.

