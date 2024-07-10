Father, grandma among 3 arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old girl in Miami apartment

A father and grandmother are among three people who are facing charges after an 11-year-old girl who was somehow shot inside her Miami apartment died from her injuries.

The shooting happened around noon on Tuesday inside an apartment at a building in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 17th Street in Overtown.

Officers said the girl, 11-year-old Taliyan Clarke, was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

On Wednesday, Miami Police announced they arrested three people on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child in the shooting.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Father Titato Hatzate Clarke, 40, grandmother Charlene Ann Webster, 59, and Titato Clarke's partner, 43-year-old Nancy Severe, were the three arrested.

Miami-Dade Corrections Titato Hatzate Clarke, Charlene Ann Webster, Nancy Severe

According to arrest reports, Titato Clarke and Webster said Taliyan Clarke was in her room with her 9-year-old brother when they heard a loud "pop" come from the room.

They went in and found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.

She was rushed to a locl hospital in critical condition and died from the injury.

Investigators went into the apartment and found a Glock handgun wrapped in a pink scarf and brown blanket in the childrens' bedroom, along with a bullet casing and large pools of blood, the reports said.

When officers spoke with Titato Clarke at the hospital, he gave inconsistent stories about how his daughter had been shot, the reports said.

According to the reports, the three adults lived at the apartment with Taliyan Clarke and three children shared by Titato Clarke and Severe.

"All three adults were residents of the apartment at the time of the shooting and shared responsibility for supervision of the victim," the reports said.

A criminal records check showed Titato Clarke been convicted of 12 felonies, the reports said.

Records show he's previously faced charges for sexual battery on a minor, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, felony battery and false imprisonment.

Titato Clarke, Webster and Severe were booked into jail, and were expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

"The investigation continues and anyone involved will be held accountable in this tragic incident," Miami Police said in a statement Wednesday.