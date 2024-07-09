Girl, 11, shot in Miami, rushed to hospital in critical condition by family member

An 11-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after she was shot in a Miami neighborhood on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened inside an apartment at a building in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 17th Street in Overtown, Miami Police officials said.

After the incident, the child was driven by a family member to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The girl was in critical condition, officials said. Multiple people were being questioned about the shooting.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Police said there was no danger to the public and that everyone involved was accounted for.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.