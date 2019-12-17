Broward

Father of 2 Among Victims of Fatal North Lauderdale Shooting

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. near the 7700 block of Southwest 10th Court.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A deadly early morning shooting claimed the life of one man and sent another person to the hospital in North Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. near the 7700 block of Southwest 10th Court. Once at the scene, two people were discovered to have been shot inside a car.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews pronounced one man dead at the scene while the second victim was rushed to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Family members have identified the dead victim as 36-year-old Weislert Fraise. BSO officials didn't release the name of the second victim, a 28-year-old man.

“They’re hurting. There’s nothing else to say,” said Fraise’s sister-in-law, Jessica Toney, in describing the father of two. “They don’t know who did it, that’s the hurtful part.”

Family members said Fraise was dropping off a friend and in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Local

Palm Beach County 30 mins ago

Teen Student Hit, Killed by School Bus in Palm Beach County

Miramar Shootout 32 mins ago

21 Officers May Have Opened Fire in Miramar Shootout: Preliminary Findings

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers.

This article tagged under:

BrowardNorth Lauderdaledeadly shooting
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us