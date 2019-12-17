Father of 2 Among Victims of Fatal North Lauderdale Shooting

A deadly early morning shooting claimed the life of one man and sent another person to the hospital in North Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. near the 7700 block of Southwest 10th Court. Once at the scene, two people were discovered to have been shot inside a car.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews pronounced one man dead at the scene while the second victim was rushed to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Family members have identified the dead victim as 36-year-old Weislert Fraise. BSO officials didn't release the name of the second victim, a 28-year-old man.

Scene still active, deadly shooting in #NorthLauderdale leaves Weislert Fraise, 36, dead and another man hospitalized. Homicide detectives trying to find the shooter(s). Family is devastated, says Fraise had two daughters @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/GqpHMDMJOS — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) December 17, 2019

“They’re hurting. There’s nothing else to say,” said Fraise’s sister-in-law, Jessica Toney, in describing the father of two. “They don’t know who did it, that’s the hurtful part.”

Family members said Fraise was dropping off a friend and in the wrong place at the wrong time.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers.