Father of autistic man killed by group home workers demands change in state laws

The father of an autistic man that was killed on-camera by group home employees back in 2021 is set to speak Tuesday to demand a change in state to help protect people that are developmentally disabled.

The incident, which happened in December 21, 2021 at the Family Tree Concept Inc. group home on NE 138th Street in North Miami, was captured on video.

Disturbing surveillance video released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, showed the moment 36-year-old Edward Ware, who was living with autism, was wrestled to the ground by three group home workers.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has the disturbing video that may be hard to watch and led to three people landing behind bars.

Investigators say Ware became unresponsive during the course of the incident, stopped breathing, and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ware’s father, Edward Taylor, told NBC6 that he was on the phone with his son at the time of the incident.

“It was devastating. It was upsetting. But, hey, I’ve got to live with it,” Taylor said.

Investigators said three staff members improperly restrained Ware after he threatened to leave.

“When I saw the video, I realized what happened, because I heard the girl saying hold him to the mat. I heard my son crying, ‘Ok, ok, ok,’ like he was trying to concede,” Taylor said. “... I almost hit my TV. I was just that mad. I was just that mad. I almost hit my TV.”

Group home employees Katherine Hair, 34, Terrence Nelson, 24, and Derrick Coley, 21, were facing manslaughter charges.

“I was relieved to a point where at least I know there’s some kind of condition where somebody has to be held accountable,” Taylor said. “Now I’m in limbo because it’s a lot of things going on and I still haven’t gotten my answers."