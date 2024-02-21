Man dies after getting shot during altercation with father in NW Miami-Dade

A man died after getting shot during an altercation with his father Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Officers responded to the 19500 block of West Lake Drive for calls of a domestic dispute, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, got into a physical altercation with his 68-year-old father, police said. At some point, a firearm was produced and the victim got shot.

He was taken to Aventura Hospital, where he later died, police said. Officials did not release his identity.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police have detained both the father and mother, who was home at the time of the altercation and is being questioned as a witness. The cause of the dispute is under investigation.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.