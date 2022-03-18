Father, Son Spending Spring Break in Poland to Help Ukrainian Refugees

A South Florida family is getting ready to head to Poland and hand-deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees in just a few days.

Scott Ostfeld and his 15-year-old son Trevor are spending their spring break there helping people who left everything behind searching for their safety.

“We feel helpless here sitting in Key Biscayne,” said Scott. “We felt compelled to do whatever it is that we could to help and working with people on the ground.”

They’re leaving Sunday and spending a few days there, boots on the ground, helping people who need it most.

“We’re going to be working all day Monday, all day Tuesday, all day Wednesday and flying back Thursday,” he added.

It’s all part of an effort from Temple Emanu-El, the Kaplen JCC, Congregation Ahavath Torah, and the JFNNJ, organizations based out of the New Jersey area.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A message from the temple says, “Our purpose is to bring love, support, and resources to the refugees from the Ukraine flooding into Poland and to bring supplies to the Ukrainian border. We will be based in Krakow and working with the JCC in Krakow. During this time, we will be making a 3-hour drive to welcome refugees at the border and nearby train stations.”

Back here in South Florida, the Ostfelds have gone to stores and stocked up on supplies.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” he said. “These are the victims of what’s going in on in Ukraine. We’re taking with us 4,000 diapers.”

This conflict and trip hit close to home for this family, adding another layer of gratification to the upcoming trip.

“Two of my grandparents were forced to flee Ukraine, what is modern-day Ukraine, exactly 100 years ago, as they were being attacked and they were being persecuted and one was actually killed,” he explained.

They also see this trip as a learning opportunity for 15-year-old Trevor, who says he doesn’t know what to expect upon arriving in Poland, but he’s ready to help.

“I’m very grateful to be able to have the opportunity to go there and give them these sorts of supplies that they need and help them out in any way,” he said. “Just do anything you think you can. There’s organizations you can donate to, you can organize a trip like this, you can do anything just to help these people. They’re in a terrible situation.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.