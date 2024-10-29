FAU study found ‘dramatic' drop in U.S. youth marijuana use from 2011 to 2021

A new study from Florida Atlantic University found a "dramatic" drop in marijuana use among U.S. high schoolers.

According to the study published earlier this month, researchers from FAU's Schmidt College of Medicine used data from a "Youth Risk Behavior Survey" conducted from 2011 to 2021 that surveyed nearly 90,000 high schoolers.

The researchers found around 23% of students in 2011 indicated they were users, but by 2021, the figure dropped to below 16%.

The percentage of students smoking weed for the first time before age 13 also dropped by over 3%.

Researchers said one of the most significant findings of the study was the shift in trends by gender, with girls surpassing boys in marijuana use at a rate of 17.8% to 13.6% in 2021. The 2011 data showed boys at 25.9% and girls at 20.1%.

The survey also found 12th graders have the highest rates of marijuana use, possibly because they may have greater access to it.