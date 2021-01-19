Capitol Riot

FBI Arrests 2 in South Florida in Connection With U.S. Capitol Breach

One suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Coral Springs, FBI officials said

The FBI has arrested two people in South Florida in connection with the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

FBI officials said one person, 25-year-old Felipe Marquez, was arrested Tuesday morning in Coral Springs. Officials didn't give details on the other arrest, only that it happened in South Florida.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip that Marquez posted videos on Snapchat showing him in the Capitol.

One video showed Marquez attending the outside rally for President Trump, while another showed him apparently inside Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley's office, the complaint said.

Marquez is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority.

They aren't the first Florida residents who have been arrested or charged in connection with the breach.

Last week, a Florida firefighter who was photographed inside the Capitol during the riot was charged with disorderly conduct.

Another Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was arrested on charges of government property theft, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering a restricted building without lawful authority, according to an arrest warrant.

Three other Florida men had been charged with unlawful entry in the incident.

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotSouth FloridaFBI
