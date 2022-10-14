FBI Offering $5K Reward in Lauderdale Lakes Fake Security Guard Armed Robbery

The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard.

The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One store at 3680 West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office showed the suspect pulling up to the store and entering while wearing a gray security guard uniform.

The suspect told an employee he wanted to sell him his phone, then said he was interested in buying a new phone instead.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 6's Kim Wynne has details on a man that dressed up as a fake security guard and robbed a store at gunpoint.

When the employee opened the display where phones are displayed for sale, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee's face, then handed over a bag and told the employee to put the phones in it, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene with about $7,000 worth of phones in a blue four-door Ford Fusion sedan that had plastic on the rooftop and damage to the hood, officials said.

FBI officials said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.