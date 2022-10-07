FBI Seeking Information on Suspect Caught on Camera in SW Miami-Dade Bank Robbery

The FBI is seeking the public's help after a man was caught on camera robbing a southwest Miami-Dade bank on Thursday.

Officials said the robbery took place just after 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo branch located at 11725 Sherry Lane.

According to the FBI, the robber went inside and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported and the amount of money taken was not released.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI showed the suspect walking into the bank wearing a mask and a blue backwards baseball hat.

https://twitter.com/FBIMiamiFL/status/1578352962371477504/photo/1

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.