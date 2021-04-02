Federally-Supported Vaccination Sites in Florida Shifting From Pfizer to J&J Shots

Federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida will transition to administrating the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot next week.

"The state has been able to make this change as it receives an increased allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week," a press release read.

Starting Tuesday, April 6, the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be available at the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available per day at each site.

Individuals who received their first Pfizer dose at one of these locations will be able to come back to the site to receive their second dose.