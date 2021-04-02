coronavirus vaccine

Federally-Supported Vaccination Sites in Florida Shifting From Pfizer to J&J Shots

Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available per day at each of the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami, and first shots of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be administered

By NBC 6

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida will transition to administrating the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot next week.

"The state has been able to make this change as it receives an increased allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week," a press release read.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Starting Tuesday, April 6, the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be available at the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

Local

Florida Keys 57 mins ago

Seven Mile Bridge Shut Down Due to Crash

Palm Beach County 8 hours ago

Officials: Elementary Teacher Solicited Sex With 2-Year-Old

Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available per day at each site.

Individuals who received their first Pfizer dose at one of these locations will be able to come back to the site to receive their second dose.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineJohnson & JohnsonPfizercoronavirus vaccinations
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us