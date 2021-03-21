FEMA Vaccination Sites to Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccines to Florida Residents 50+

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles announced Sunday that as of Monday, March 22nd, FEMA supported sites will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to Florida residents ages 50 and older.

Anyone that meets the age criteria may go to a FEMA supported site with a valid government-issued ID and receive the first dose of the COVID vaccine without an appointment.

Beginning Wednesday, March 24th, all FEMA supported sites will be administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who meets the age criteria and has already received the first dose of the vaccine.

The COVID vaccine site at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is still taking appointments.

Two FEMA satellite locations will also reopen Wednesday, March 24th for one week. They are located at:

Ronselli Park Youth Center at 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater.

Florida City Youth Activity Center at 650 NW 5th Ave. in Florida City.

Anyone who initially received their first Pfizer shot at these locations may return Wednesday for their second dose, but anyone with an ID and a shot card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows they received their first dose may also go to these locations.

For anyone ages 18 and older who is a school teacher, or an employee of a school, from preschool to 12th grade, you may get your first dose of the COVID vaccine with a valid agency or school-issued ID at a FEMA supported site.

These are located until Tuesday at:

Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miami Dade College North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning Wednesday, these sites will transition to administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

For anyone with medical vulnerability, FEMA sites are requiring that the State Department of Health form be filled out and signed by a physician in order to be exempt from the age criteria.

If signed, anyone ages 18 to 49 with a valid ID can go to a FEMA supported site and get their vaccine Monday.