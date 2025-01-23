Florida

FHP caution drivers to obey Move Over law after Road Ranger killed in New Year's Eve crash

A Road Ranger was killed on the highway, so troopers want to remind drivers to move over for any stopped or stalled cars on the road

By Amanda Plasencia

NBC Universal, Inc.

January is Move Over Awareness Month and Florida Highway Patrol troopers want drivers to know how moving over can save a life.

A Road Ranger was killed on the highway, so troopers want to remind people to move over for any stopped or stalled cars on the road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

As part of Move Over Awareness Month, troopers, road rangers and other first responders held a news conference to remind drivers of the expanded state law, which means drivers must slow down or move over for all disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

On New Year’s Day, Road Ranger Jose Parra was killed by a driver on Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Forty-five-year-old Latoya Hayes was arrested and faces a host of charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

If convicted, she could face 20 years in prison.

There have been serious injuries and death that all could have been prevented if people just move over.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Caught on Camera 59 mins ago

Video shows suspect stealing SUV with two young kids inside in NW Miami-Dade

According to FHP Safety and Motor Vehicles, in 2022, there were 170 crashes and over 14,000 citations issued to drivers who failed to move over in Florida.

If drivers don’t slow down or move over for a stopped vehicle that is displaying their hazard lights or emergency signal, violators can face tickets, fines, and points on their licenses.

Troopers will be taking NBC6 on a ride along Thursday afternoon to see their enforcement of the Move Over law in action.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us