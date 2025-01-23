FHP caution drivers to obey Move Over law after Road Ranger killed in New Year's Eve crash

January is Move Over Awareness Month and Florida Highway Patrol troopers want drivers to know how moving over can save a life.

A Road Ranger was killed on the highway, so troopers want to remind people to move over for any stopped or stalled cars on the road.

As part of Move Over Awareness Month, troopers, road rangers and other first responders held a news conference to remind drivers of the expanded state law, which means drivers must slow down or move over for all disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

On New Year’s Day, Road Ranger Jose Parra was killed by a driver on Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

Forty-five-year-old Latoya Hayes was arrested and faces a host of charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

If convicted, she could face 20 years in prison.

There have been serious injuries and death that all could have been prevented if people just move over.

According to FHP Safety and Motor Vehicles, in 2022, there were 170 crashes and over 14,000 citations issued to drivers who failed to move over in Florida.

If drivers don’t slow down or move over for a stopped vehicle that is displaying their hazard lights or emergency signal, violators can face tickets, fines, and points on their licenses.

Troopers will be taking NBC6 on a ride along Thursday afternoon to see their enforcement of the Move Over law in action.