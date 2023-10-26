Fiery tanker truck crash blocks traffic for hours on I-595 in Davie

A tanker truck carrying cooking oil crashed and burst into flames Thursday, halting traffic for over eight hours on Interstate 595 westbound in Davie.

The crash happened between Pine Island and Nob Hill Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the truck appeared to have tire failure and lost control. The driver sustained significant burns and was transported to Ryder Trauma's burn unit.

The westbound lanes were closed during the investigation and clean-up. Lanes finally reopened after 9 p.m.

Cars were being diverted off westbound I-595 before the Pine Island Road exit.

