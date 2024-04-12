Fight between roommates in Miami ends with one person dead, another detained

Miami Police are investigating after a fight between roommates ended with one person dead and another detained early Friday.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment building on Northwest 77th Street near Northwest 1st Avenue.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to a fight between roommates and found one person dead at the scene.

Another person was detained and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

Officials haven't released any other details, including the identities of the people involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

