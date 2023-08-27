Fight over broken necklace allegedly leads to shooting at Edgewater apartment

What started out as a Friday night hangout amongst a group of people -- turned into a shooting in Bay Parc Apartment complex in downtown Miami.

Resident Chris Apostle says he heard the gunshots while going to bed and is disturbed by the violence.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect, who we now know is 27-year-old Louis Olivier Charles - went to the victim’s apartment for drinks with a group of people when the argument ensued.

Miami police reportedly responded just before 10:00 p.m. to Bay Parc Apartments after getting a call from a man saying he shot someone.

Upon arrival, officers met the man in the lobby, who they later discovered was the suspect, Louis Olivier Charles.

Meanwhile, Miami police also responded to Jackson Memorial Hospital upon reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses described seeing Charles argue with the victim near the apartment complex pool -- about Charles allegedly breaking the victim’s necklace.

A witness said they broke up the two, followed by the victim and the other witnesses trying to leave to their rental car, parked on the second floor of the parking garage, but Charles followed after them.

That’s when the witness said the argument escalated. Charles admitted to “letting out a shot” when he fell on the ground as the victim tried to punch him.

Two witnesses allegedly took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Hospital staff told authorities the victim was in surgery in critical condition.

The community manager of Bay Parc sent out this email to all residents saying in part, “While we are grateful that our residents and teammates are safe, this is a stark and scary reminder of why we have safety protocols in place, and how important it is for all of us to take an active role in keeping our community safe.”

The community manager emphasized that the safety of their residents is their top priority, emphasizing certain protocols such as: All residents are required to get a criminal background check as part of the application process and that use of a firearm by a resident or guest is a serious lease violation.

Charles has since been transported to TGK.

While he claimed self-defense, the arrest affidavit states the level of force used by the defendant doesn’t match the level of force used by the victim. He’s being charged with attempted felony murder.