Fire burns through roof of Fort Lauderdale apartment building

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire was reported at around 7:20 p.m. at 640 Tennis Club Drive, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames, and used aerial ladders and hose lines from the ground to extinguish the blaze, which also burned through the roof.

Residents evacuated the building and no injuries were reported. They were allowed to return home.

The fire damaged the elevator shaft and the roof above it, but no residences were damaged.

The fire started in a storage unit, the fire chief said, but the cause is still under investigation.