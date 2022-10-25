Fire Damages Dozens of Units at Pembroke Park Public Storage Facility

A large fire damaged dozens of units at a public storage facility in Pembroke Park Monday night, officials said.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. at the facility in the 3000 block of Pembroke Road.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the center of the facility.

About 10 units were on fire when firefighters arrived but it quickly spread to all 64 units of the building.

#BSFR is currently operating at a commercial structure fire at Public Storage located in the 3100 Block of Pembroke Rd. Sixty-Four units affected. Fire out, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/7x8FsKOkBH — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 25, 2022

"This was an especially dangerous fire because the contents of individual storage lockers are largely unknown," fire rescue officials said in a statement.

The fire was extinguished in about an hour, but all 64 units in the building were damaged by fire or smoke, officials said.

About 75 firefighters from BSFR, Hollywood and Pembroke Pines responded, and there were no injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.