Fire in Miami-Dade apartment building causes residents to evacuate

The building occupants were evacuating when fire rescue got to the scene and heavy smoke on the 3rd floor

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

A fire in a southwest Miami-Dade apartment caused residents to evacuate the building early Tuesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, over 20 units responded to the apartment fire at 1300 block and Southwest 122nd Avenue around 6:40 a.m.

The building occupants were evacuating when fire rescue got to the scene and found heavy smoke on the 3rd floor.

Units began searching floors above and below for possible fire extensions, fire rescue officials said.

The fire was knocked down and units were still at the scene ventilating smoke from the floors later Tuesday morning.

No injuries or transports have been reported, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been disclosed.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

