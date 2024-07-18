Miami

Fire tears through Little Havana bike shop, damages barbershop next door

The fire broke out around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Suarez Bike Shop at 836 W. Flagler Street in Little Havana

By NBC6

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a Miami bike shop that impacted an adjacent barbershop, leaving both businesses damaged Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 7:40 p.m. at Suarez Bike Shop at 836 W. Flagler Street in Little Havana.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said crews responded and found heavy fire and smoke billowing from the shop.

The crews started to extinguish the flames while they searched for possible victims.

No one was found inside and the fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes.

Footage from the scene showed the aftermath of the bike shop fire, which also damaged the barbershop next door.

Officials said no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MiamiLittle Havana
