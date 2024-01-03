Firefighters battle blaze at Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's home in Southwest Ranches

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at the South Florida home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the home in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court in Southwest Ranches.

Footage showed heavy smoke coming from the home as firefighters poured water onto it and cut holes into the roof.

Crews were working to put out a fire at Tyreek Hill's home in Southwest Ranches Wednesday.

Hill, the Dolphins' star wide receiver, was at practice with the team Wednesday and not at the home when it broke out.

A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill had left practice and said everyone who was in the home at the time was safe.

Footage showed Hill, wearing a boot on his left foot, arriving back at the home and hugging family members.

Tyreek Hill arrives home as a fire breaks out at his Southwest Ranches mansion.

Property records showed Hill purchased the mansion in 2022 for $6.9 million.

The 9,300-square-foot home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home theater, a full-size basketball court, a massive pool and two guest houses.

Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022 and signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $120 million.

