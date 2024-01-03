Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill's house fire

After a fire broke out at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, shared his sympathy with his teammate.

Tagovailoa revealed he did not manage to speak to Hill before he left practice to tend to the fire but was happy to hear his wide receiver's family was safe.

"I think that that would be difficult for not just my teammates but anyone in general, to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now," Tua said in a press conference. "I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good."

Hill was listed in Wednesday's injury report as limited due to an ankle injury and was allowed to leave early due to the fire at his home.

The Dolphins face a crucial game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football on NBC, as they battle it out for the AFC East Division crown, with Hill looking to break Calvin Johnson's receiving yards record and surpassing the 2,000 yards receiving mark for the season.