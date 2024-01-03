Tyreek Hill appears in a walking boot while checking out house fire

Tyreek Hill was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg after he was given permission to leave early from practice due to his house catching on fire.

The star wide receiver was listed as limited in practice due to his ankle as well as for personal reasons, which could be due to the fire.

Hill injured his ankle after being tackled in the Monday Night loss to the Tennessee Titans in December.

In the video, Hill can be seen assessing the damage to his house while walking in the boot outside of his property in Southwest Ranches in Davie.

Hill will be a focal point this week as the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the Buffalo Bills in a crucial final game of the season carrying not only playoff implications but will also crown the champion of the AFC East Division.

Hill has put up 1,717 yards this season and is only 247 yards away from breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yard record and only 283 yards from the 2,000 yard-receiving mark, which no receiver in NFL history has reached so far.