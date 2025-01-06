Firefighters combat flames on Broward Boulevard

Broward firefighters combatted a fire at a vacant business on Broward Boulevard early Monday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, at about 6:15 a.m. firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant business located at 2887 W. Broward Blvd in Central Broward.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Upon arrival, firefighters said they saw smoke and flames visible through a window of the empty business.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene, quickly containing and extinguishing the blaze within five minutes, preventing it from spreading to adjacent structures within the strip mall.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate further.