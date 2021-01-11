All About Animals

All things animals in South Florida and beyond
Florida

Firefighters, Kids Help Save Injured Bald Eagle Near Tampa

The unnamed bird appears to now be in good health and veterinarians believe it will make a full recovery

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters in one Central Florida joined a group of children in helping to rescue a bald eagle that was injured last week.

Pasco County Fire Rescue posted photos from the incident last Thursday, when members of one station were greeted by two kids at their door holding the animal. Officials say the eagle appeared tired and had a hook in its beak and fishing line wrapped around its wing.

Fire Rescue members called a nearby animal sanctuary, where one volunteer arrived and helped them safely load the bird into a crate for transportation.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Worship Centers Now Vaccinating Seniors, College Football Powers Meet for Title

Capitol Riot 8 hours ago

Nation's Capital Transforms in Days Since Riot

Officials were able to remove the hook and examined the bird, saying it was dehydrated and underweight with the line appearing to be wrapped around the eagle for two days.

The unnamed bird appears to now be in good health and veterinarians believe it will make a full recovery.

This article tagged under:

Floridaall about animalsPasco County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us