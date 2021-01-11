Firefighters, Kids Help Save Injured Bald Eagle Near Tampa

Firefighters in one Central Florida joined a group of children in helping to rescue a bald eagle that was injured last week.

Pasco County Fire Rescue posted photos from the incident last Thursday, when members of one station were greeted by two kids at their door holding the animal. Officials say the eagle appeared tired and had a hook in its beak and fishing line wrapped around its wing.

Fire Rescue members called a nearby animal sanctuary, where one volunteer arrived and helped them safely load the bird into a crate for transportation.

Officials were able to remove the hook and examined the bird, saying it was dehydrated and underweight with the line appearing to be wrapped around the eagle for two days.

The unnamed bird appears to now be in good health and veterinarians believe it will make a full recovery.